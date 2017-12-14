Independent agency comes top of the charts for deals

Have your say

A COMMERCIAL property consultancy has achieved a fifth year of success in the M27 office agents’ league table.

Hughes Ellard, headquartered in Fareham, is an independent real estate agency which covers the Solent region where there are 50,000 businesses.

The firm has topped the number of disposal deals in the table for four out of five years.

Managing director Gary Jeffries said: ‘The Solent region has a flourishing, diverse economy, from the services sector to industry and manufacturing.

‘Our dedicated team act collaboratively with clients, who value our individual and collective knowledge of the market.’