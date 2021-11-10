Wireless Wild, a group of graduates and students from the University of Portsmouth, were named Young Innovator of the Year at the first Innovation Awards, held at the Village Hotel last Thursday.

The awards, run by The News and JPIMedia, were held to celebrate the greatest innovations in and around the city, and the judges felt Wireless Wild were a shining example of young talent.

(L-R) Robert Ball, Kieran Wright, Samuel Gandy with sponsor Bradley Eyles from Apollo Motor Group. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Collecting the award, which had been sponsored by Apollo Motor Group, was Samuel Gandy, Robert Ball and Kieran Wright.

Robert said: ‘We want to sole on e the biggest problems of out time – the loss of biodiversity.

‘Thank you very much for this honour.’

The judges had been impressed by Wireless Wild’s determination to tackle the destruction of biodiversity.

They heard that the United Nations has recognised that the world has a large gap in ecological data, so they don’t have enough information to judge if their conservation efforts are having the desired effects.

The conventional approaches of monitoring can be slow and time consuming, relying on regular surveying by experts and volunteers.

Wireless Wild looks at this problem from an engineering perspective, allowing them to develop a creative solution using digital technology. Its product Wild lens takes advantage of HD cameras, ultrasonic microphones, and microwave motion sensors to detect animals that pass by.