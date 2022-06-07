Inspirational business leaders sought to take the helm at Hampshire Chamber of Commerce

Ross McNally, chief executive and executive chairman of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce

The independent business body is hunting for new talent to become non-executive director to help drive its ambition and direction as the ‘voice of business’.

A key aspiration is to widen diversity of representation under the chamber’s three-year strategic vision to ‘unlock Hampshire’s potential’.

Ross McNally, chief executive and executive chairman of the group, said: ‘We encourage applications from the broadest range of experiences, backgrounds, sector and roles.

‘This is all about expanding our insights and strengths as a leadership team.

‘We need to ensure the voices around our table better reflect and understand the communities we serve.

‘We are a network supporting a broad range of business environments but currently we are not fully representative on the board.

‘While actively encouraging all applications, to improve the balance of the board we particularly seek interest from the manufacturing sectors, varied cultural and ethnic

backgrounds, women in business and the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.’

The deadline for applications for non-executive director roles is Monday 4 July 2022.

For an informal discussion about the role, please contact Ross McNally at [email protected] To submit an expression of interest and a CV, please email [email protected]

Hampshire Chamber of Commerce is the independent voice of local business across the county and one of the largest regional business networks in the UK.