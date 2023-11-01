Three inspiring NHS projects across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight shortlisted for national awards.

The 350+ team and partners at the launch of the 350+ learning hub at HSDC Alton

The NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Careers programme, the Employee Health and Wellbeing programme and the Housing Hub project have been shortlisted for national awards.

The Health Service Journal (HSJ) awards shine a light on the outstanding efforts and achievements that teams across the NHS have delivered.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight ICS 350+ NHS Careers programme is shortlisted for the HSJ’s Workforce Initiative of the Year award.

Formed in September 2021, 350+ is an education outreach programme inspiring the workforce of the future.

The 350+ outreach team are qualified teachers, specialist support workers and careers advisers, and they visit schools and educational settings, encouraging young people to pursue a career in the NHS, regardless of their background or academic ability.

Over the past year, the 350+ team have worked with 40,000 children and young people across HIOW, creating fun sessions that bring the different jobs in the NHS to life.

They are often joined by colleagues from different Trusts, who provide fun and practical insights into their roles, including the huge wealth of non-clinical careers available.

The team have also created an NHS learning hub ‘operating theatre’ at Havant & South Downs College Alton site and have plans to open more hubs this academic year.

TheNHS Housing Hub is also shortlisted for the HSJ’s Workforce Initiative of the Year award.

Set up to advance staff recruitment and retention, the Housing Hub enables internationally recruited health workers find settled accommodation.

It provides support with navigating local letting markets and through Citizens Advice offers free regulated housing advice.

In its first 10 months, it has supported more than 471 colleagues, secured more than 194 tenancies, and achieved in excess of £250,000 in savings.

The Integrated Care System Employee Health and Wellbeing programme is shortlisted for the HSJ’s Staff Wellbeing Award.

Formed in April 2021, the programme is a trailblazer, delivering a system-wide menopause service, staff physiotherapy service, the innovative Employee Disability and Neurodivergent Advice Service (EDNA) and increased health and wellbeing access for Primary Care colleagues.

Ultimately they have helped employees across eight NHS Trusts and the Primary Care community, totalling 55,000, to stay healthy and happy at work.

