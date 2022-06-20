The Regenerate South Annual Conference, which took place at Lakeside in Portsmouth on Thursday, saw city council leader, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, welcome delegates and underline the city was keen to work with investors on projects.

The conference draws delegates from across the Central South region including Portsmouth, Southampton, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Regenerate South Annual Conference took place at Lakeside in Portsmouth. Pic supplied

The business-led consortium drawn together by Business South under its Regenerate South Action Group, successfully launched the Central South branding on a global stage – with delegates hearing the latest updates and future plans to build on the foundation.

The night before the conference, investors were invited to an exclusive dinner at the Mary Rose Museum as investors had the opportunity to find out more about what Central South has to offer. A meet the site owners zone highlighted development opportunities across the region.

Tim Hancock, chair of the Regenerate South Action Group, said: ‘Regenerate South brings together a host of regional experts and influencers under one roof, making it an opportunity not to be missed.

‘We are one of the most significant and successful economic regions in Britain and we firmly believe there is a great deal to gain from businesses, Local Enterprise Partnerships, politicians, and investors working together to drive the area forward.’

Keynote speaker, Mark Davy, founder and CEO of Futurecity, said there were incredible opportunities in the area.

He said: ‘Across the UK we are seeing the rise of the idea of “cities of culture” as our cities and regions use arts and culture to define their independence, explore their uniqueness, celebrate and promote local identity in all its forms.

‘We are seeing a unique moment with the growth in creative industries, a desire for authentic and original experiences, a millennial driven focus on place, belonging and community and the city as a place for creative participation.’

SEE ALSO: Boat fire rescue