Isle of Wight ferry firm expands its wheelchair fleet

WIGHTLINK Ferries has announced it has increased its number of passenger wheelchairs.

The Isle of Wight operator now has 17 wheelchairs for passengers with reduced mobility.

The Robin model chairs are said to be robust, lightweight models with aluminium frames and a maximum user weight of 18 stone.

The chairs will be used across six of the firm’s ports.

Head of business development Sean Millward said: ‘We initially purchased six Robins from Hayling Wheelchairs five years ago and from day one they have proved to be great value for money.

‘Prior to purchasing the Karma wheelchairs, Wightlink had used other models but they would wear easily which would mean we were unable to use them while they were awaiting maintenance.

‘As we never have any issues with them, they tend to disappear into the background and work seamlessly within our business which is a very positive thing.

‘People will soon let you know if they are unhappy about something, but we only ever receive positive feedback’.

Wightlink operations director Daryl Palmer said he is delighted to welcome the additions to the firm’s fleet.

He said: ‘Wightlink is delighted to welcome disabled customers and always makes sure they get the best possible experience

‘Karma wheelchairs are strong and sturdy and can cope with all weathers on shore and across the Solent’.