IT firm trains staff as mental health first aiders

IT firm staff have undertaken awareness training to combat stigma around mental health.

Taylor Made Computer Solutions in Fareham hosted training for more than 20 staff members with the help of its local NHS occupational health team.

HR manager Jonathan Bailey plans to train up a handful of staff who will be appointed as mental health first aiders to spot symptoms and provide support.

He said: ‘The response we have received has been excellent. It isn’t an easy subject to deal with but they came out of it with some fantastic skills and a greater appreciation.’