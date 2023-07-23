Samantha Barratt, CECA Southern Chair, presents Dan Townsend with his award

Dan Townend received the accolade in recognition for his exceptional performance since joining Milestone Infrastructure, a national company that works in the highways and streetlighting maintenance sectors as well as delivering large complex civil engineering projects.

He was one of six young people recognised for outstanding workplace performance and commitment at the ceremony held at The Brewery in London.

Dan is working towards a BSc (Hons) degree in Quantity Surveying, with a completion date of next June. Since joining Milestone Infrastructure, a part of M Group Services, he has progressed to the position of Assistant Quantity Surveyo.

He is currently running the £11m Redbridge Causeway bridge maintenance project in Southampton with minimal support from his line manager.

The project involves work being undertaken across road, rail and tidal water and Dan is dealing with all the commercial responsibilities as well.

Samantha Barratt, CECA Southern Chair, said: “Dan is highly regarded by the whole project team at Milestone Infrastructure and has demonstrated a maturity that is beyond his years of experience within the construction industry.

"It is certainly rare for a trainee to be placed on an £11m project!

“Our industry needs to encourage and attract talented young people like Dan to help the UK build the infrastructure we need to create a low carbon, sustainable economy.”

Dan received a trophy and a cheque for £500.