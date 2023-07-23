‘It is certainly rare for a trainee to be placed on an £11m project’ – Dan lands national award
Dan Townend received the accolade in recognition for his exceptional performance since joining Milestone Infrastructure, a national company that works in the highways and streetlighting maintenance sectors as well as delivering large complex civil engineering projects.
He was one of six young people recognised for outstanding workplace performance and commitment at the ceremony held at The Brewery in London.
Dan is working towards a BSc (Hons) degree in Quantity Surveying, with a completion date of next June. Since joining Milestone Infrastructure, a part of M Group Services, he has progressed to the position of Assistant Quantity Surveyo.
He is currently running the £11m Redbridge Causeway bridge maintenance project in Southampton with minimal support from his line manager.
The project involves work being undertaken across road, rail and tidal water and Dan is dealing with all the commercial responsibilities as well.
Samantha Barratt, CECA Southern Chair, said: “Dan is highly regarded by the whole project team at Milestone Infrastructure and has demonstrated a maturity that is beyond his years of experience within the construction industry.
"It is certainly rare for a trainee to be placed on an £11m project!
“Our industry needs to encourage and attract talented young people like Dan to help the UK build the infrastructure we need to create a low carbon, sustainable economy.”
Dan received a trophy and a cheque for £500.
CECA acts as a conduit between industry and government, working on behalf of infrastructure providers who employ up to 200,000 people in the UK, delivering work worth around £15 billion every year and carrying out around 70-80% of all civil engineering activity in the UK in the key sectors of transport, energy, communications, waste and water.