From left - Becki Simmons, founder of Spark Community Space with Gary Dalton and David Edwards from Southern Electrical Recycling, who donated laptops to the charity, and Jenny Cunnington, one of the Spark volunteers.

The Spark Community Space, situated in the Pompey Centre, has just received a donation of laptops from Southern Electrical Recycling.

The Hilsea-based electrical recycling firm has so far donated one laptop, which would have otherwise gone to landfill, and plans to donate another five in the coming weeks.

As a result, the Spark team will be able to use the laptops to educate people in how to use technology, including elderly people.

Students who come in and use the space will also be able to use the laptops to help with their studies.

SER co-director David Edwards said: ‘The smiles when you go in there are infectious, they are all from different cultures, walks of life and ages and most of them don’t even know each other but they are all one little community.

‘You go in there and you’re offered a cup of tea straight away and are really well looked after. I just think she (charity founder Becki Simmons) is doing brilliant. You go to charity shops and then you see what she’s doing, and you can see the direct impact that it’s having on people. It’s a hub for everyone.’

David and his co-director Gary Dalton met Becki three and a half years ago when she reached out to them asking if they’d help her fundraise to set Spark up by selling items that would otherwise have gone to landfill or have been recycled.

The funds raised helped get the charity off the ground after her successful pilot scheme.

Gary said: ‘We’re always keen to help community-focused causes but Becki is such a passionate and kind-hearted person that we knew Spark was something we wanted to help.

‘We’ve recently helped a local marketing company get started after the owner bought 6-8 desks, fully kitted out with computers, keyboards and mice from us.

‘We gave him a really good deal that meant his initial business costs weren’t too high, and all of that stuff was saved from going to landfill as we were able to collect and repair it.’