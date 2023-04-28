Michelle Robins

Michelle Robins, from Southsea, has brought 34 years’ experience working within the property industry to the company, which she joined in November last year.

After a spell working as a Business Development Manager in conveyancing companies, Michelle decided it was time to get back to her first love – finding people their ideal homes.

With time spent within Linden Homes, Bovis and Churchill Retirement, as well as working for an estate agent, Michelle understands many facets of the housing industry.

She said: ‘I first began my career in the property industry when I was 18 years old, and I’ve never left.

‘There’s something very special about helping someone through one of the biggest purchases of their life – which can be happy or sad, stressful or exciting.

For me, I genuinely view it as a privilege. Supporting purchasers, helping them find their perfect property and settle into it, making it a home – once you feel that kind of excitement and responsibility, it’s a hard thing to walk away from.

‘Coming to St Arthur Homes is my first time with a shared ownership provider, but in many ways we apply the same principles as any housebuilder.

‘We strive to provide the best quality, the best service and the best aftercare. It’s always all about the people – and I’ve found that, often, the harder the journey to home ownership, the greater the reward.’

Michelle works remotely most of the time from her home, a short drive from St Arthur Homes’ Whiteley Meadows development in Whiteley. She spends much of the rest of her working time visiting St Arthur’s other developments.

She said: ‘It’s been very interesting to join St Arthur at this time, when we have so many happy buyers at Whiteley Meadows and I’ve seen a real community form. It’s also been great to get to know the team onsite – as well as in the office.

