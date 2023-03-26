Jackie Shiers

Jackie joined law firm Blake Morgan in March 1973 when she was just 15 years old.

She was initially based in the office which the firm had at that time in Landport Terrace, Southsea.

Since beginning her career as a cashier, Jackie has specialised in tax compliance and established herself as a valued member of the firm’s succession and tax team.

In her role today she is a tax executive, advising individuals, trustees and executors on the completion of their annual tax returns.

Blake Morgan marked Jackie’s achievement with a special presentation at its office in Chandler's Ford to celebrate her golden anniversary.

Jackie said: ‘II have undertaken a wide variety of roles and seen the way we work change significantly - a lot has changed since I started as an assistant cashier, then onto to cashier, when I was using a front feed manual typewriter with carbon paper and Tippex!

