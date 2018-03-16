Job fair graduate leads firm’s technological drive

Alan Mak, MP, with Sam Fulcher and Derek Burton of Cougar Automation
A GRADUATE who found work at a Havant jobs fair has been spearheading a project to develop cutting-edge, new technology.

Sam Fulcher was encouraged by a family member to attend last year’s Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair, organised by MP Alan Mak.

He was taken on by Cougar Automation, a smart systems and cyber defence firm.

More recently Sam has helped on projects involving a smart network of connected machinery, the Industrial Internet of Things.

Sam said: ‘I went to Alan’s Jobs Fair last year not knowing what to expect, but I was delighted to get a job working for a great company in Cougar Automation.

‘I have really enjoyed particularly helping to develop new technology at the firm.

Alan said: ‘I was delighted to meet Sam and hear about how he is building a career for himself at Cougar Automation.

‘It is great that we have a local company that’s specialising in new technology and is at the cutting edge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’

The MP held his third Jobs fair on March 9 at Havant Leisure Centre. Many locals turned up, eager to learn more from the free employability, CV building and job interview workshops.