Jobs on offer as Gunwharf Quays retailers and restaurants recruit summer workforce

GUNWHARF QUAYS is hosting a jobs fair to seek out the best talent to help the shopping centre through its busy summer period.

Seasonal, part-time and full-time positions will be up for grabs at the event, which takes place on June 13 and runs from 11am to 2pm.

The outlet shopping centre has teamed up with Highbury College, HTP Apprentice College and Job Centre Plus in Portsmouth to host the event.

Outlets offering roles include Paul Smith, Molton Brown, The White Company and Nike.

Catering and hospitality positions will also be made available at Wagama and Frankie & Benny’s.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Summer is a key trading period for us and it’s important that we recruit the very best team members to join us.

‘We have numerous stores and restaurants offering fantastic career opportunities in a variety of positions, to suit all experience levels.

‘Our jobs fair offers a unique opportunity to speak with employers directly and make a great first impression with the team.’