KFC tries again to get drive-thru plan for Whiteley passed as it appeals earlier rejection

FAST-FOOD chain KFC has restarted attempts to build a drive-through restaurant on a busy road in Whiteley.

The chain has filed an appeal against the refusal of its proposals by the planning committee of Winchester City Council, which turned down the plans in April.

The proposals would see a drive-through restaurant on Solent Way, Whiteley, near Junction 9 of the M27.

A statement submitted to the planning inspectorate, which will rule on the appeal, on behalf of appellants Amsric Foods Ltd by Savills says the site will create ‘significant employment opportunities.’

In the statement, a spokesman from Savills said: ‘The proposed developed creates significant employment opportunities given the size of the site and the fact that it is otherwise an unviable proposition for tradition B Class employment uses.’

The company claims the restaurant would create 55 – 22 full-time and 33 part-time – jobs.

But the restaurant would break with the designated land use of the site, according to a letter from to the planning inspectorate from Liz Marsden, the city council’s principal planning officer.

She said: ‘The council’s statement of case, submitted in response to the grounds of appeal, clearly sets out the importance of retaining land within Class B uses and the types of employment that it generates.’

Speaking to The News in April after the application was rejected, Councillor Jane Rutter explained that the plan was rejected due to it not meeting the area’s zoning classification.

She said: 'It was rejected because it went against policy. That area is set aside for to increase employment - businesses like warehouses and office units.’

The drive-through’s impact on traffic led to several residents criticising the proposal at a planning committee meeting this year.