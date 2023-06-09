Scaffolding was errected at The Kings Theatre, in Albert Road, Southsea late last month as part of construction which began in April. ‘A number of external projects are being carries out at the site and are organised Portsmouth City Council – the building’s Freeholder – and The Kings Theatre Trusts – its Leaseholder.

Currently, workers are making repairs to the roof and the east wall, but the long-term plan is to fully renovate the old shops along Albert Road and integrate these into the Theatre.

Scaffolding has been erected as part of repair works at the Theatre.

Restorative repair works on The King’s Theatre in Albert Road, Southsea, were approved last year by Portsmouth City Council – which owns the Grade II listed building. The plans included 'careful' dismantling and rebuilding of the theatre’s parapets, rebuilding the brickwork buttress cap, repointing, wall repairs and repairs to windows along the eastern side of the building, including those which have been boarded up.

A decision notice approving the application last May said the work would help 'protect the special historic and architectural interest of the listed building'.

Kings Theatre CEO Paul Woolf said: ‘These works would not be possible without the support of all our customers who support the theatre and have contributed through the restoration levy as part of the ticket price; the support of the council; and our amazing staff at the Theatre. We thank all our supporters and look forward to continuing to enhance the magical Kings experience for generations to come.’

Portsmouth City Council Leader Steve Pitt added: ‘The Kings is one of the city’s best-loved buildings and it’s important to do regular maintenance to keep it in good condition. We’re very glad the theatre is open and serving the community as usual during the work.’

