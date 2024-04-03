Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lakeside North Harbour (Lakeside), Portsmouth’s leading workspace, has announced a lettings deal with Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU).

Lakeside, renowned for its operational flexibility, emerged as the sole provider capable of accommodating the relocation of some corporate services staff to free up space for increasing clinical capacity at the Queen Alexandra Hospital site.

This collaboration underscores Lakeside’s shared commitment to community health and well-being, benefiting residents of Portsmouth and beyond.

Simon Bateman, asset manager at Lakeside North Harbour, added: "We’re very pleased to have supported PHU with this relocation and to build on our relationship between the council and the NHS, to help better the local community and its needs.

“At Lakeside, we always go the extra mile to meet our tenants’ specific needs, and we look forward to seeing NHS staff benefit from our modern facilities.”

Spread over 130 acres, Lakeside is not just a workplace, but a collaboration within a thriving business community, enabling businesses to offer their employees something “beyond the office”.

Lakeside offers a stunning rural setting, alongside a 13-acre lake with woodland and an abundance of outdoor space.