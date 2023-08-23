Lakeside’s ‘commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly’ with new campus arrivals

Simon Bateman, left, and Ben Williams at Lakeside

Effective Energy Group has secured 3,596 sq ft of prime workspace, reflecting the increased demand for its services as environmental and sustainability concerns continue to grow among businesses and individuals.

With a nationwide presence of 14 offices, the organisation – whose head office is in Nottinghamshire – has experienced substantial growth and is expanding its workforce, resulting in the search for new premises.

Established in 2008, EEG has been instrumental in assisting companies in meeting their carbon-saving obligations and facilitating the implementation of energy-saving measures.

Over the years, they have supported over 70,000 homes, securing funding of more than £200m for energy-saving initiatives.

Ben Williams, from EEG, explained: “The growth of Effective Energy Group and the increasing demand for our services has created the need for expanded premises for our team. Lakeside's location is exceptional, offering a fantastic environment to work in.

"The additional campus facilities are a great benefit for our team members."

Situated amidst picturesque natural surroundings, including wooded areas and a scenic lake, the Lakeside campus is renowned for its commitment to environmental preservation.

It provides wildlife walks and ample outdoor space, while organising occupier-led events that promote engagement with nature, enhancing employee well-being and productivity.

This recent occupancy at Lakeside follows a series of successful deals, including high-profile organisations such as Totaljobs, NHS Property Services, Fair Ways charity, Equinix global investor and developer, Markerstudy Broking insurance broker, and Scienion life sciences and diagnostic equipment manufacturer.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “Environmental sustainability lies at the core of our values.

"Our commitment to sustainability, encompassing key pillars such as environment, transport, well-being, and wildlife, aligns perfectly with Effective Energy Group.

"We look forward to collaborating with their team and witnessing their continued growth."