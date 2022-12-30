The Brickmakers in Church Road, Swanmore, had to deal with the animal in the bar last night. Staff posted about the horse on Facebook and said they also had to deal with children running amok in the pub despite not being allowed on the premises after 7pm.

The owner said on social media it was ‘not acceptable’ and customers would ‘not be served’ if they broke rules. They added: ‘Just to reiterate we do not allow any animals or livestock in our pub. Apart from the complete ridiculousness of it, the poor horses welfare, it’s a health and safety issue.

‘If people do not adhere to the rules they will be barred. We do not want to be a pub where children are allowed to run around wrecking the place whilst their parents get drunk.

‘So sick of moaning about the same things.’

The Brickmakers was approached for further comment.