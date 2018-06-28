Law specialist joins council

AN INSOLVENCY specialist at Portsmouth legal firm Verisona Law has been asked to join the National Council of the Association of Business Recovery Professionals, or R3.

Neil Stewart has more than 20 years’ experience supporting both companies and individuals affected by insolvency. He will now be working with the association to promote understanding of the work of insolvency practitioners.

In addition to R3’s work in making the UK’s insolvency regime stronger and more transparent, Neil hopes to make a contribution to other areas.

‘One of the issues I’m particularly interested in is fighting fraud,’ he said. ‘I’d welcome the opportunity to get involved in working groups and committees that gather opinion from across our profession and consult businesses to create policies that make a difference.’