Let the good times flow at Mixology competition set to shake up Port Solent
PORT Solent is set to host a creative cocktail competition next month.
Mixology @ the Boardwalk, set to take place on Saturday, October 22, from 7pm until late, will see master mixologists from many of Port Solent’s restaurants competing to make the most delicious and eye-catching cocktails and mocktails and be voted the winner by the visitors.
On offer will be exotically-named cocktails such as Bird in Paradise, Blue Angel, The Botanical Midnight Misery, Slush King of Port Solent and The Pink Panther.
Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: ‘Save the date now and get ready for some extraordinary cocktails being shaken and served by the talented mixologists on our fabulous Boardwalk.
‘The restaurants will also be open for dining, so make a night out with a great meal at one of our many dining establishments overlooking the marina.
‘Keep checking our website for more information about this exciting event and many others planned for Port Solent this autumn.’