Lettings and estate agency team reach national final of Business Fives Charity Football tournament

The PS&B team that have reached the finals of the Business Fives Charity Football tournament

The finals are scheduled to take place in Manchester, marking a significant achievement for Parson Son & Bradley and their dedication to community involvement and team-building.

They not only finished runners-up in their qualifying round, they also emerged as the top fundraiser – raising £350 for the Rotary Club of Southsea Castle Trust Fund.

The Business Fives Charity Football tournament brings together companies from various sectors to compete in football tournaments across the country, while raising funds for charitable causes.

‘We are so excited to have reached the finals of the Business Fives Charity tournament,’ said Michael Barber, Director of PS&B. ‘It’s a testament to our team’s dedication, passion, and unbeatable teamwork skills.

‘We are so proud of our players for taking part and for helping raise vital funds for such an important cause.’