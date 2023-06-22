News you can trust since 1877
Lettings and estate agency team reach national final of Business Fives Charity Football tournament

A local lettings and estate agency have reached the finals of the Business Fives Charity Football tournament.
By Simon Carter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
The PS&B team that have reached the finals of the Business Fives Charity Football tournamentThe PS&B team that have reached the finals of the Business Fives Charity Football tournament
The PS&B team that have reached the finals of the Business Fives Charity Football tournament

The finals are scheduled to take place in Manchester, marking a significant achievement for Parson Son & Bradley and their dedication to community involvement and team-building.

They not only finished runners-up in their qualifying round, they also emerged as the top fundraiser – raising £350 for the Rotary Club of Southsea Castle Trust Fund.

The Business Fives Charity Football tournament brings together companies from various sectors to compete in football tournaments across the country, while raising funds for charitable causes.

‘We are so excited to have reached the finals of the Business Fives Charity tournament,’ said Michael Barber, Director of PS&B. ‘It’s a testament to our team’s dedication, passion, and unbeatable teamwork skills.

Most Popular

‘We are so proud of our players for taking part and for helping raise vital funds for such an important cause.’

PS&B are an established lettings, estate agency and property management company with other branch locations in Bognor Regis and Brighton.

