A TRIO of new stores will be opening at a retail park in Portsmouth this year, it has been confirmed.

Shoppers visiting Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth, will soon be able to take a look through some new big-name brand stores.

The stores will be opening later this year. Picture: Sarah Standing (090719-524)

Lidl, Smyths Toys Store and B&M will all be opening later this year, creating a number of new jobs.

The news comes following the closures of Homebase and Toys R Us in the retail park last year.

READ MORE: Future of historic Hampshire pub remains uncertain after closure

Smyths Toys Store and B&M will be opening in the old Homebase unit, with Lidl opening in the old Toys R Us store.

The stores will replaces ones which were forced to close last year. Picture: Sarah Standing (090719-551)

Asset manager of The Crown Estate Richard Cripps said: ‘We are delighted to welcome another three fantastic retailers to Ocean Retail Park, further enhancing our offer and giving local people even more reasons to visit.

‘As we look to the rest of the year, we look forward to continuing to provide a brilliant place for Portsmouth, employing local people and meeting the needs of local families.’

READ MORE: Pair who reviewed 173 pubs across the Portsmouth area reveal their favourite

Exact dates for the opening of the three stores have not yet been confirmed.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.