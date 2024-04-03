Liphook A3 Starbucks drive-thru goes on the market for £1.4m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The single-storey 2,700 sq ft property, which is located on a 0.6 acre site on the northbound A3, north west of Liphook, is being marketed by Eddisons and the site includes 20 parking spaces, with potential for four EV charging points to be installed.

Eddisons agency surveyor Nick Holtby, who is based in the firm’s Fareham offices, said: “The Liphook store has recently been renovated and converted into a drive-thru and is let to 23.5 Degrees, Starbucks’ first UK franchise business, which now has 100 stores nationally.”