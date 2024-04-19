Local company named finalist for South East Regional UK StartUp Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK StartUp Awards, launched to celebrate and honour the burgeoning start-up ecosystem across the nation, has witnessed an impressive surge in entrepreneurial activity. In 2023 alone, over 900,000 new businesses were established in the UK, reflecting a remarkable 12% increase from the previous year.

Enablists stands out among the finalists, embodying the spirit of innovation, excellence, and transformative leadership. Since its inception in 2022 by founder and CEO, Leah Boxell, Enablists has been at the forefront of driving meaningful change and improvement within organisations. Leah, a seasoned professional with a passion for facilitating organisational growth, has led Enablists with a commitment to establishing, improving, and implementing effective transformation and organisational performance processes.

"We are truly honoured to be recognised as a finalist for the South East Regional UK StartUp Awards 2024," said Leah. "This achievement underscores our dedication to empowering businesses with innovative solutions and strategies to navigate the complexities of today's competitive landscape. Throughout my career, I have fostered collaborative environments with the businesses I have worked with, encouraging the sharing of best practices to establish a common way of working that drives efficiency at the core. I believe in building and nurturing networks of like-minded individuals who share a passion for making a fundamental difference and disrupting the status quo. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the dynamic start-up community in the UK."

Leah Boxell, Enablists CEO & Founder

This year's UK StartUp Awards shortlisted over 900 businesses, all of which were established within the last three years. Collectively, these firms have played a pivotal role in driving economic growth, having created nearly 6,000 new jobs and generating annual sales exceeding £480 million.

As Enablists continues to make strides in delivering value-driven solutions to its clients, the company remains committed to fostering excellence, driving innovation, and propelling organisational success.