Local company named Which? Trusted Trader of the month

Taskforce Heating & Plumbing has been titled Which? Trusted Trader of the Month for March 2024. The judging panel was impressed by the company’s commitment to best practices and policies that ensure they deliver great customer satisfaction.

We spoke to Matthew Bowns, the Managing Director and Gas engineer at Taskforce, to find out more about their business and the benefits they get from being a Which? Trusted Trader.

Some of the team on the Emsworth shore

Stress-free, timely service

Based in Hampshire, Taskforce has been endorsed by Which? Trusted Traders for almost ten years. The team consists of four engineers and a trainee, plus four part time office workers.

Matthew explained the origins of the company: ‘I was running a commercial maintenance company, offering brilliant service to shops and banks etc. We attended promptly, explained the issue, gave clear estimates and did what we said we would do. I thought there would be a market to offer the same service to people in their own homes.’

The truth of this is reflected by the company’s near perfect score on its Which? Trusted Traders review page, with a five-star overall rating, five stars for customer service and quality, and 4.9 stars for value.

A recent review from a satisfied customer said: ‘Taskforce was hands down the best supplier we have worked with so far on our house refurb. We called on a Monday and they were able to send someone round by Wednesday. The gentleman was able to fix the problem with our radiators within the hour time slot allotted and was very pleasant, professional and friendly. The reception team were also very personable and knowledgeable which made the whole process really stress-free and reassuring.’

Taskforce’s Which? Trusted Trader account manager Sophie Alford said: ‘I’m so happy that Taskforce Heating & Plumbing has won Which? Trusted Trader of the Month! They submitted a standout, personalised application, which they put a lot of work into – which has reaped its rewards!’

Policies, programs and best practices impress

The judging panel was particularly impressed by Taskforce’s commitment to policies, training and best practices that ensure transparent pricing, quality assurance and consistently good service is provided to all customers.

One Judge commented: ‘I like that they take the angle of how to support customers on how not to spend their money - very good practice, especially during a cost of living crisis. Their policies were really impressive and very clearly laid out - simple and effective. Similarly with their in-house training programs and best practices, I've not seen this in a Trusted Trader of the Month application before and was very impressed.’

Giving back to the community

Taskforce has helped local people looking for a start in the industry by offering placement and apprenticeships opportunities. Their first industry placement joined in summer 2023, and completed the required 300 hours and went on to receive further paid work from the company.

A thoughtful company, Taskforce provides a ‘Spot the difference’ Which? Trusted Traders tool box game for children (and adults) to enjoy while engineers are working at a property and the electricity has to be turned off.

Additionally, Senior Engineer Sonny Moseley is the Coach for a local Girls Football Team in Havant. He raises money every year for Friends Fighting Cancer by organising a small local football tournament.

In these ways, Taskforce contributes to their local area in a way that goes beyond offering heating and plumbing services.

Which? reader recommendation led to endorsement

Taskforce’s interest in becoming a Which? Trusted Trader was sparked by a customer suggestion. Matthew recalls: ‘She is a Which? reader and thought we should be part of it. We looked into it - we are quite sceptical about some of the schemes which are out there - but Which? Trusted Traders seemed to actually do what they said.’

The company then sought endorsement as it aligns with their commitment to providing exceptional service and maintaining the highest standards in the industry.

‘The Which? Trusted Trader accreditation is widely recognised and we wanted to showcase our dedication to quality and reliability to our customers. Joining this reputable scheme reflects our desire to be transparent, accountable and trustworthy in the eyes of consumers, added Matthew’

He went on to say that being a Which? Trusted Trader has enhanced Taskforce’s business:

Boosted reputation by instilling confidence in customers

Generated more leads through increased credibility

Opened doors in the market by reaching a broader audience

Ultimately, Matthew’s advice to other traders is: ‘Apply, it's worth it! Get your customer service right, and Which? Trusted Traders? will be good for business.’