The owner of Port Solent and other local marinas are celebrating an environemtal hat-trick on a journey towards net zero carbon emissions.

Premier Marinas has become the first UK marina operator to be certified ISO 14064-1:2018 for the verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

This is the result of having the carbon output across the entire business measured and independently verified - marking a significant step towards

their target of zero greenhouse gas emissions from Premier occupied facilities by 2030.

In addition, ISO 14064-1:2018 completes a hat trick of ISO standards for Premier Marinas, having been certified ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management since 2018 and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety since 2019.

Premier Marinas also operate the facilities at Gosport, Southsea, Chichester and Swanwick.

Pete Bradshaw, Premier Marinas CEO, said: “We strive to ensure sustainability is at the heart of our business.

"This latest achievement shows how seriously we take our responsibility to the environment and our progress to become net zero.”

This is no small feat. Quantifying and reporting Premier’s GHG emissions scrutinises all sites, all operations and all business activity. All emissions are benchmarked at this point.

The carbon footprint from all electricity consumption across Premier Marinas’ ten sites, including electricity consumption from any onsite commercial tenants plus any electricity consumed by people using their boats in the marinas, is assessed.

Emissions from gas use (for heating or hot water) as well as that from onboard gas cylinders are also calculated.

Almost all Premier sites have now made the bold switch to using hydrotreated vegetable oil in plant and machinery. This fossil-free alternative to diesel can lead to a 90% reduction in GHG emissions.

Also taken into account is the carbon resulting from Premier Marinas’ employees commuting to work plus any business travel.

Another project which has already reduced Premier’s GHG emissions is the extensive solar PV installation across all feasible facility buildings.

The combined 522kW rooftop solar system generates approximately 550,000 kWh directly from the sun each year. Any supplementary mains electricity comes from 100% UK renewable sources.

Earlier this year, Premier Marinas was awarded a Silver EcoVadis Medal, placing them in the top 25% of companies assessed by the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings.

Premier Marinas also own and operate Sovereign Harbour (Eastbourne) and the Universal marinas on the Hamble, Noss on Dart, and Falmouth.

The company is owned by Wellcome Trust, a global charitable foundation with a diversified investment portfolio and a long-term approach to investment.

As a result, it aims to spend around £1 billion a year supporting scientists and researchers in biomedicine, humanities and social sciences, and public engagement.