Local wedding artist receives business award from Dragons Den Theo Paphitis
Make Your Mark Events, based in East Hampshire was last week awarded a small business award by Theo's Small Business Sunday.
Owner and artist Emma travelled to Birmingham to meet him and receive it.
Make Your Mark Events offers an interactive painting entertainment that merges the worlds of fine art and entertainment, its a totally unique offer and has seen Emma and her team win multiple awards in the few years its been running.