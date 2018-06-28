Longstanding customers help to open opticians

A MARRIED couple who have been loyal customers at a Waterlooville opticians for many years helped to officially launch its new branch.

John Harwood, 89, and Kathleen, 80, performed the honours at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on The Boulevard and received flowers and gift vouchers as a thank you.

They were joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by the Mayor and Mayoress of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade and Janet Wade.

Manager Sandra Dixon said: ‘Our new store looks amazing and we wanted to mark its opening in style. The Harwoods are a lovely couple who have been loyal customers since the 1950s so we were delighted they could join us for the launch.’

Mr Harwood said: ‘We’ve been going to the opticians even before Scrivens took it over. We have always been satisfied with the service.’

Scrivens has relocated to The Boulevard from Wellington Way because it is due for redevelopment. The branch features the latest digital eye examination equipment and a new and updated range of frames, including the latest designer names.

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938. It has 182 stores in England and Wales, with 1,000 employees.