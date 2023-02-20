Access to parts of the M27 will be restricted from from Monday, February 27 to Friday, March 3 between 9pm and 6am. This is due to the closure of the A32 north of M27 Junction 10 including access to the motorway’s slip roads.

The works will be done by Hampshire County Council contractors Volker Fitzpatrick who are tasked with upgrading junction m10 ready for the 6,000-home site. The council has previously described the development as their ‘biggest ever’ project as it creates ‘all ways’ access to the motorway.

According to Hampshire County Council, the beginning of M27 Junction 10 Improvement Scheme marks a ‘key milestone’ in the project. The council’s website states: ‘These highway improvements will make a very significant contribution to the local economy, enabling much needed new housing, amenities and jobs.’ £41.25 million of funding for the scheme will by provided by Homes England leaving the new town’s developers to cover the remaining £40 million cost.

The planned roadworks will transform the create 'all ways' motorway access at the M27 Juntion 10 to prepare the area for the Welborne Garden Village development.

Further works to prepare the area will see the creation of a new dual carriage way to link the new slip roads to the existing road network and additional pedestrian and cycle facilities.