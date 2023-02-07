Man charged with burglary after gold jewellery worth £15,000 stolen from a Gosport shop
Police have charged a man with burglary after jewellery worth £15,000 was stolen from a shop in Gosport.
Police launched an appeal for information Gosport Furniture Shop, Stoke Road was burgled on Sunday, February 5.
Gosport police confirmed that a suspect was in custody and now Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has charged a man.
Following enquiries, 42-year-old Barry Close, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary.
He has also been charged with theft from a shop, following an incident at the Shell garage on Privett Road on 5 February, in which approximately £90 worth of energy drinks were stolen.
Close was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (8 February).