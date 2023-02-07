Police launched an appeal for information Gosport Furniture Shop, Stoke Road was burgled on Sunday, February 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport police confirmed that a suspect was in custody and now Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has charged a man.

A man wanted in connection with a burglary in Gosport has been arrested

Following enquiries, 42-year-old Barry Close, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary.

He has also been charged with theft from a shop, following an incident at the Shell garage on Privett Road on 5 February, in which approximately £90 worth of energy drinks were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad