Marine manufacturer hiring

Have your say

A MANUFACTURING firm is recruiting.

Seldén Mast Ltd, in Lederle Lane, Gosport is recruiting to complement its 60-strong staff.

Steve Norbury, Seldén managing director, said: ‘It is an exciting time for the business and we are looking for motivated individuals to join our growing team.’

The firm will be at the Gosport Employment and Skills Fair, at Gosport Leisure Centre, on January 25 to talk to interested individuals about their future plans and ambitions.

‘We invest heavily in our staff as well as our products as we feel that having the right people enables long term and stable growth,’ Mr Norbury added.

Seldén Mast Limited is part of the Seldén Group, the world’s largest mast manufacturer.

For more information and to apply, contact recruitment@seldenmast.co.uk.