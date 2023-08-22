Nicole, a graduate from the University of Portsmouth, is delighted to bring her digital marketing skills to Carswell Gould. She said: “I have a creative mind and love thinking of different content for our wide range of clients. Since starting work at Carswell Gould, I have already learnt more ways to create and schedule social media and I look forward to developing my knowledge further. Everyone on the team has been very welcoming since my first day and they continue to make me feel part of the team.”

Luis studied digital media at college for two years, which opened his mind to the world of content creation and design. He also enjoys making content in his spare time, from filming cars and bikes to editing and filming music videos.

Luis said: "I was offered work experience with Carswell Gould after demonstrating my skills creating films, radio, music videos, and so on. I loved working with the team and was so excited to be offered the junior creative role.

“I’ve spent my life around the world of mountain biking, and with this experience I’ve developed a keen eye for editing and making content. This helps with my passion in a creative role. I've got a solid grip using design software and I can’t wait to keep developing my skills at Carswell Gould.

In his first weeks, Luis created animations and social content for clients and a range of design assets for the Carswell Gould brand.

He added: “Carswell Gould is the perfect place to bring innovative and impactful concepts to life for its clients. I look forward to working with the team and our great clients.”