Marwell Zoo unable to open today following burst water pipe at entrance
Marwell Zoo has been unable to welcome guests today due to a burst water pipe at the entrance of the park.
The zoo made the announcement on Facebook this morning (February 3). The burst pipe is at the entrance of the park and despite hopes to be able to continue to open, the zoo made the decision to remain closed due to health and safety concerns.
The Facebook post said: "Unfortunately, we are having to close the zoo today due to a burst water pipe at the entrance of the park. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused by circumstances simply beyond our control.
"We’re awaiting repairs by Southern Water and will post an update as soon as possible."
Within the post, the zoo commented: "We initially planned to open the zoo and only close certain areas including our Gift Shop. However, further checks revealed that, in the interest of the health and safety of our guests, we were unable to open due to the increasing amount of water overflowing. This decision was made shortly before our announcement on our website and social media accounts. We really appreciate your patience."