The zoo made the announcement on Facebook this morning (February 3). The burst pipe is at the entrance of the park and despite hopes to be able to continue to open, the zoo made the decision to remain closed due to health and safety concerns.

The Facebook post said: "Unfortunately, we are having to close the zoo today due to a burst water pipe at the entrance of the park. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused by circumstances simply beyond our control.

"We’re awaiting repairs by Southern Water and will post an update as soon as possible."