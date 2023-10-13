The new store, which is located in The Pompey Centre retail park, will open at 9am and the team are excited to get back into the swing of things.

Kerry Panter, Regional Manager says; “We are thrilled to share the exciting news that our Portsmouth store is on the move to a brand new and vibrant retail park location. Here at Matalan, customers are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why we can’t wait to welcome you to our new store. With the great new location and wide range of family fashion and homeware, we’re confident you’ll find something you love, whether you’re a longtime customer or visiting for the first time. We’re looking forward to seeing you in store soon.”