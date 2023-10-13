News you can trust since 1877
Matalan opens new site in Pompey Centre retail park following relocation - here's an exclusive look inside

Matalan will be opening the doors of its new site after relocating from Station Road to the Pompey Centre retail park.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

The current Matalan Station Road store closed its doors on September 30 and the relocation process has been completed with the new store getting ready to open its doors tomorrow (October 14).

The new store, which is located in The Pompey Centre retail park, will open at 9am and the team are excited to get back into the swing of things.

Kerry Panter, Regional Manager says; “We are thrilled to share the exciting news that our Portsmouth store is on the move to a brand new and vibrant retail park location. Here at Matalan, customers are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why we can’t wait to welcome you to our new store. With the great new location and wide range of family fashion and homeware, we’re confident you’ll find something you love, whether you’re a longtime customer or visiting for the first time. We’re looking forward to seeing you in store soon.”

The News had the opportunity to have an exclusive look around the new store. Here are 18 pictures of the new Matalan site:

The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth, is set to open on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Pictured is: (back fourth from right) Laura Briant, store manager with staff at the new store. Picture: Sarah Standing (131023-9792)

1. The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth

The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth, is set to open on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Pictured is: (back fourth from right) Laura Briant, store manager with staff at the new store. Picture: Sarah Standing (131023-9792) Photo: Sarah Standing

The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth, is set to open on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131023-9745)

2. The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth

The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth, is set to open on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131023-9745) Photo: Sarah Standing

The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth, is set to open on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131023-9741)

3. The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth

The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth, is set to open on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131023-9741) Photo: Sarah Standing

The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth, is set to open on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131023-9733)

4. The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth

The new Matalan store in Pompey Centre in Portsmouth, is set to open on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131023-9733) Photo: Sarah Standing

