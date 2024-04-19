Matrix IT backs British Army's 'Tigers' with new football kits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fareham-based IT Managed Service Provider, sponsored £1,000 for the first-team kit for the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment (PWRR), known as the “Tigers”. The striking blue and yellow uniforms proudly display the team's battle honours across the chest and feature the motto “Unconquered I Serve” on the back of each shirt.

“We are extremely grateful to Matrix IT for their generous support,” said Daniel Turner, Warrant Officer Class 2. “The sponsorship not only equips our first team with an impressive kit but also reinforces the strong bond between our regiment, serving as a proud reminder of our heritage and the unwavering spirit of the 'Tigers'."

The donation forms part of Matrix IT’s ongoing partnership with Keep Attacking—a charity that champions resilience and motivation through motivational speaking, apparel, and sports-related products. The not-for-profit organisation was founded by former British soldier Brian Wood, who himself was part of the former regiment 1st Battalion.

The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment in their new kit

“It has been a true honour to collaborate with my former regiment,” said Brian. "The PWRR is a cornerstone of the United Kingdom's infantry, with a proud heritage spanning over three centuries.

“They are renowned not just for their operational success but also for their steadfast commitment to the principles of loyalty, courage, and dedication. These values resonate deeply with those of Keep Attacking, and our shared ethos inspires us to overcome challenges and remain unconquered in spirit."

The relationship between Brian, a veteran of the Iraq conflict, and Matrix IT was initiated when the company became the first supporter of the heroic soldier as he embarked on a gruelling 250-kilometre run across the Sahara Desert in the Marathon des Sables, benefiting the military charity Walking with the Wounded (WWTW).

Today, he remains a close friend of the company and has since led an inspirational workshop session with the Matrix IT team, speaking powerfully about the battles in his life, from being ambushed as a soldier in Iraq to the mental battle to adjust at home.

Nic Cronin, Chief Executive of Matrix IT, said: “Supporting Keep Attacking and the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment through this sponsorship is a privilege. The regiment has shown incredible resilience and dedication, qualities we deeply admire and support.