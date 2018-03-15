Mayor takes tour of Meon Valley vineyard

Have your say

THE MAYOR of Winchester recently paid a visit to a local vineyard.

Councillor David McLean was invited to Exton Park Vineyard, an English sparkling wine producer based in the Meon Valley.

The visit marked the launch of the vineyard’s new range of magnums.

Planted on the pure chalk slopes of the Meon Valley, with views across to the Old Winchester Hill, the team grow their own grapes and make their wine on site in their winery.

Since launching their selection of wines in 2015, the team has won four golds, one trophy and 24 silvers in international wine competitions.

David said: ‘The new cellars will give Exton Park the opportunity to invite buyers and customers to sample wines in the finest of environments.

‘The future plans allow for Exton Park to supply English sparkling wines to compete with the best of Champagne.’