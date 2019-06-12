Meet the man who started a Portsmouth-inspired candle business from his kitchen

A BARMAN inspired by the cocktails he made for his customers has released a candle that smells like home.

The Portsmouth Candle is the latest brainchild of 27-year-old Jake Davies, who has lived in the city his entire life.

A close-up of the Portsmouth Candle. Picture: Jake Davies

All the candles he makes for his firm Candle Works are designed and made in his kitchen in Laburnum Grove, North End.

The business officially launched in 2017 after he got the inspiration to make a cocktail-scented candle while working at a bar.

‘It took a lot of experimenting,’ he said.

‘It took about two years until I got everything, the wax and the fragrance, just right.’

The creations were once a hobby but Jake hopes to turn them into a money-making venture.

The Portsmouth Candle, he says, smells like fresh linen and a sea breeze – just two things he associates with home.

When asked what he loves about Portsmouth, he said: ‘It’s a busy city with a lot of history. The candle is a little something to give back to the city I grew up and have lived in for 27 years.’

Jake has also made an array of other candles – themed around retro sweets, including sherbet lemons and pear drops – and even one that smells like a Sex on the Beach cocktail.

‘I really enjoy making these candles,' he said.

‘I’m a very creative person and it’s nice to get the time to be able to make all these products and get this stuff out.

‘All the labels are designed myself on Photoshop and obviously I design the candle scents too.’

He added: ‘It’s all been well-received so far thanks to friends and family who have really supported me and provided me the motivation to make these candles.’

The handmade products are available to buy on Etsy and at Jake’s website, candleworks.co.uk