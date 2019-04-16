Meet the Waterlooville mums who are taking the stress out of children’s parties

WHEN busy mums Amy Moore and Sally Morash encountered the stress associated with organising children’s parties, they decided to do something about it to help others.

The pair, who met at an antenatal class, set up their own business called Partycloud, designed to provide parents with a one-stop shop for their party planning.

Amy and Sally hatched the plan when they realised how tricky planning kids’ parties can be, especially with so much else to do in their daily life.

Sally said: ‘It’s not easy looking through hundreds of different sites or scrolling through Facebook to find recommendations – and then you find that you’ve forgotten to sort something else out later. The hard work is taken away with Partycloud, we just gather them all together for parents to view easily.’

Partycloud means parents don’t have to troll through Facebook looking for suppliers. The website enables suppliers to collaborate, connect and help each other grow as well as providing parents with a range of different themes for their parties.

Event companies advertise on the website, but it is presented in a clear and easy-to-use format.

Sally said their ethos is all about supporting local businesses.

Sally said: ‘We’ve set up our site so that you can see the local businesses that you wouldn’t find otherwise. We feel really strongly in the community supporting each other.’

The pair have just won Winchester City Council’s prestigious business innovation award, where they were given an award fund of £1,000.

To take part they had to submit a design that will digitally enhance their party directory website.

The concept they designed and entered was for an online calendar so website visitors could quickly and easily check a suppliers’ availability, whether they are booking a cake, entertainer or venue for a baby shower or children’s birthday party.

Amy said: ‘We were delighted when we got the call to say that we had won. In our award application we talked about how we support local businesses with a great affordable advertising platform, to make life easier when planning parties.’

Sally said: ‘Having only launched Partycloud a year ago, we were unsure whether to enter the award or not. We are so glad we did and it’s really taught us to just go for it and to take a risk when it comes to growing our business!’

For more go to partycloud.co.uk/