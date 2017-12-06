Merchant wins top prize at national award show

Have your say

COVERS Timber and Builders Merchant has been crowned ‘Timber Merchant of the Year’ at a national award ceremony.

The firm, which has branches in Gosport and Portsmouth, scooped the prize at the National Builders Merchant Awards, which celebrates all aspects of the industry.

The event was held at the London Hilton Hotel in Park Lane on November 24.

Covers employees were delighted to have won the coveted prize presented by Joanna Lumley OBE.

The business was praised for its improvements to stock and the education of its staff.

It was also commended for the addition of new services, offers and promotions to its business.

Neil Woods, Timber Director at Covers, said: ’We continually strive to improve every element of our business, so being recognised for our team’s outstanding efforts by the Builders Merchant Awards panel was amazing.

‘We work in a dynamic industry that is very ambitious and aims to deliver the very best, so the competition is always incredibly strong.

‘I am so very proud of every member of our team.

‘They have always been winners in our eyes so the award just rubberstamps this belief.’