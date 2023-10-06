Michelin listed 36 On The Quay recognised by Tripadvisor and named Travellers' Choice 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team at 36 On The Quay, Emsworth, have been recognised by Tripadvisor in its Travellers’ Choice 2023 following a year’s worth of incredible reviews from their loyal customer base.
The restaurant is known for its quality of food and service as it has already received three AA rosettes as well as being listed in the Michelin Guide each year since Gary and Martyna Pearce took it over in 2019.
Martyna, co-owner of 36 On The Quay, said: “When we took over in 2019 we didn’t know really what was going to happen and me and Gary had quite a few messages initially saying that we wouldn’t succeed or be as good as the couple that we took over from.
SEE ALSO: 14 restaurants in Hampshire featured in the Michelin Guide 2023 including Fat Olives, Chesil Rectory and Marle
"We just worked really hard and we have done everything we can so to see all of the lovely reviews from our customers over the last 12 months is amazing.
"You can have the most wonderful restaurant but if you don’t have customers you can’t operate properly so customers are what makes you successful and busy.”
The restaurant has a number of different options to choose from including the lunch menu, the a la carte menu, the set menu and taster menus.
Dishes such as Australian Wagyu Sirloin served with confit bacon and onion, broccoli purée, truffle potato, beef jus and loin of veal, blackberry, mushrooms, green peppercorn,sorghum, veal jus are on the a la carte menu which is a hit.
Martyna said: “We are a restaurant where people come to celebrate so we want to make sure that everyone has a fantastic time and we want to make sure that they feel special.
"With us, there is always a little surprise so you never know what you might have – there are little extras in addition to the menus and people really don’t know what to expect because it is the kitchen that decides on the day. There may be welcome snacks or a bottle of bubbly if people are celebrating a special occasion, or even a voucher with us at the end of the meal – we always want to make sure our customers feel special.”