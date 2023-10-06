Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The restaurant is known for its quality of food and service as it has already received three AA rosettes as well as being listed in the Michelin Guide each year since Gary and Martyna Pearce took it over in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyna, co-owner of 36 On The Quay, said: “When we took over in 2019 we didn’t know really what was going to happen and me and Gary had quite a few messages initially saying that we wouldn’t succeed or be as good as the couple that we took over from.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide and it has recently been awarded Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice 2023.

"We just worked really hard and we have done everything we can so to see all of the lovely reviews from our customers over the last 12 months is amazing.

"You can have the most wonderful restaurant but if you don’t have customers you can’t operate properly so customers are what makes you successful and busy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dishes such as Australian Wagyu Sirloin served with confit bacon and onion, broccoli purée, truffle potato, beef jus and loin of veal, blackberry, mushrooms, green peppercorn,sorghum, veal jus are on the a la carte menu which is a hit.

Martyna said: “We are a restaurant where people come to celebrate so we want to make sure that everyone has a fantastic time and we want to make sure that they feel special.