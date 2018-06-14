microbrewery helps restore national park walkway

AN AWARD-WINNING microbrewery has brewed up funding for the South Downs National Park Trust.

Langham Brewery has released the first bottles of its classic South Downs Best Bitter to support work in the South Downs National Park, including a campaign to raise funds for critical repairs on the South Downs Way national trail.

Five pence from every bottle sold will go to the South Downs National Park Trust’s ‘Mend our Way’ campaign to fix sections of the South Downs Way.

The independent craft microbrewery produces cask conditioned real ales and keg beers including Halfway to Heaven, Hip Hop and Arapaho and is based within the National Park on the Cowdray Estate, near Petworth. It became the first corporate partner of the South Downs National Park Trust, which launched last year.

Lesley Foulkes, the brewery’s co-founder, said: ‘We’re thrilled with our South Downs Best Bitter which features a striking image inspired by the beautiful South Downs on its label.

‘We’re aiming to raise a significant amount over the next couple of years towards projects in the National Park, including vital restoration of the South Downs Way.’

Lesley, right, added: ‘We have welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with the trust to raise awareness of the fabulous countryside that surrounds us, and to lead the way in raising funds to conserve the much-loved South Downs Way for future generations.’

Langham Brewery was set up in 2005 by friends James Berrow and Steve Mansley. They had home brewed in James’ garage for 25 years before deciding it was time to progress to commercial brewing. They were joined by Lesley, James’ partner whose business background completed the skill set.