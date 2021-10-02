Mind, body and spirit to be celebrated at Cosham fair
ALL things spiritual will be celebrated at a fair in Cosham this weekend.
Psychic medium Kev Hooper has organised the first Mind, Body, Spirit event, which will see a collection of trades, businesses and organisations come together.
Kev said: ‘We will have many spiritual workers and therapists with a natural approach to the general public, it is a great introduction to all these amazing workers for the general public.’
He said there will be tarot readers, healers, reflexologists, Indian head massage, crystal healing, Reiki healing, aromatherapy, Hopi ear candles, plus more.
‘Please come along and support this great event,’ he said.
The event will take place at Cosham Trades Social Club, in Wayte Street, on Sunday, October 3 from midday until 5pm.
Tickets cost £2 on the door, including raffle ticket enter to win a therapy session.