Psychic medium Kev Hooper has organised the first Mind, Body, Spirit event, which will see a collection of trades, businesses and organisations come together.

Kev said: ‘We will have many spiritual workers and therapists with a natural approach to the general public, it is a great introduction to all these amazing workers for the general public.’

Some of the practitioners who will be attending the Mind, Body, Spirit Fair. Pictured: Shelina Richardson (Holistic therapist), Mark Stewart (Hypnotherapist), Ange Pennell (Beauty therapist), Kevin Hooper (Psychic medium and organiser), Louise Otter (Spiritual medium), Brian Walker (Psychic healer) and Terri Chenneour (Psychic medium). Picture: Mike Cooter (270921)

He said there will be tarot readers, healers, reflexologists, Indian head massage, crystal healing, Reiki healing, aromatherapy, Hopi ear candles, plus more.

‘Please come along and support this great event,’ he said.

The event will take place at Cosham Trades Social Club, in Wayte Street, on Sunday, October 3 from midday until 5pm.