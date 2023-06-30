The restaurant has been part of Southsea since 2016 and in the past it has been known for being an Instagrammable venue.

Monty's Restaurant and Cocktail Bar in Castle Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (120523-4025)

‘We are grateful for the support we have received and will cherish the memories we've made. We’ve been there for first dates, girls’ nights, proposals, hen dos, birthdays, weddings and our infamous bottomless brunches.

‘It's been an honour serving you, and we hope you've enjoyed your dining experiences with us as much as we have enjoyed serving you. We will miss the memories, the laughter, and the good times we've shared.

‘It will be our last day on Saturday, July 15, it would be great to see as many of you as we can before we close. If you have gift vouchers, please use them by this date. For any bookings after this date, please get in touch with us.

‘We'd like to express our deepest appreciation to our staff. You've put your hearts into making Monty's a special place, and we're thankful for the dedication and love you've shown us.