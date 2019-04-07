FAMILIES hungry for food and fun ‘killed two birds with one stone’ as an escape room with a difference set up outside a bustling city shopping centre.

Cascades’ car park today played host to Deliveroo’s touring RooBus – which was jam-packed with 264 complimentary burgers and 204 helpings of free fries.

The bus in the car park behind Cascades. Picture: Vernon Nash (060419-020)

The delicious double decker, which has an escape room experience upstairs, visited as part of a national campaign the delivery giant is running throughout 2019.

While food was served at a pop-up seating area outside, visitors were tasked to take on an a series of puzzles across four rooms on the bus’ top deck.

Mum-of-two Nicola Bailey from Portsmouth had never been to an escape room before – but said she is ‘hooked’ now.

‘We thought we’d give it a try because it was free,’ said the 44-year-old, who was accompanied by her teenage sons Thomas and Jack.

Students Jack Hughes, Emily Price and Shaye Wettmer work on the bus puzzle, helped by Deliveroo's Alicia Jones from Wigan. Picture: Vernon Nash (060419-021)

‘We had different numbers and jigsaw pieces to find and there were different shapes that corresponded with codes to open doors.

‘We also had a fridge lock to open and my boys had to ride a bike to get some light to throw on to a piece of wood with a message on, to tell us where the next clue was.’

She added: ‘And with the free food we killed two birds with one stone.’

RooBus revellers have enjoyed tonnes of food as part of the campaign so far, with free snacks at other stops being served up courtesy of Yo! Sushi and KFC.

Deliveroo team members ready to serve free food. From left, Laura Dainton, Jake Vanderlet, Jess Dowdall and Dan Girdler. Picture: Vernon Nash (060419-019)

But it was Burger King on offer today and bosses at the bus were clearly feeling generous, as they even gave food to visitors who opted not to try the escape room.

Accompanied by his two daughters, Freya and Isabelle, Stewart Barthorpe from Cosham chowed down on three bacon double cheeseburgers.

‘There’s a sign outside the bus that says eat like a king, so I will do,’ the 41-year-old said.

‘Loads of people have come and gone without playing the actual game.’

The Wilson family from Havant try to solve a puzzle. They are, from left, Jack (15), dad Shaun, mum Nicky and Charlie (9). Picture: Vernon Nash (060419-027)

Tracey and Phoebe Twilley from Hilsea were two such visitors.

‘I don’t know my way around Portsmouth, let alone an escape room,’ said Tracey, who is 54.

‘I love Burger King and we’ve got a double bacon cheeseburger and fries.'

She added: ‘Any advertising like this we can get to get people down here is fabulous.'

The RooBus was parked up at Market Way from 11.30am until 4pm.