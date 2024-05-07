MP Alan Mak visits Royal Mail's Hayling Island Delivery Office to thank staff
Havant MP Alan Mak has visited Royal Mail's Hayling Island Delivery Office to thank staff for their hard work.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
He was greeted by Delivery Office manager Kay Holt and toured the building in St Mary's Road, where he met postal delivery workers who were collecting mail before going out on their daily morning rounds.
Mr Mak said: "I enjoyed visiting the Hayling Island Delivery Office again and having the opportunity to thank staff for their hard work all year round.
"I have visited several times in the past and wanted to re-start my visits following Covid. They all work hard and provide a valuable community service."