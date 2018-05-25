MP urging RBS bank in town centre not to shut

AN MP has written to a bank calling on them to stop a planned closure.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman is urging RBS to reconsider its decision to close its branch in Fareham.

She claims it would ‘have an adverse impact on residents that rely solely on the local branch for their face-to-face personal banking services’ as well as requesting clarity on how staff will be considered in future decisions.

Responding to her concerns, a RBS spokesperson said: ‘‘We know that not all of our customers are comfortable or familiar with using online or mobile banking, so we have created a new specialist taskforce of Royal Bank of Scotland TechXperts who will be dedicated to providing our customers with training and support with digital skills until the branches close.

‘Where colleagues are impacted by changes across our business, we are giving them as much notice as possible. In addition, they will have our full support to ensure they have access to the full range of assistance available and the choices open to them.’