MP visits key postal depot in Meon Valley

AN MP visited a major postal depot in his constituency.

Meon Valley MP, George Hollingbery, met nearly 100 workers at UK Mail’s depot on the outskirts of Fareham on Friday.

As part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, the firm has been serving Meon Valley and surrounding postcodes since 2006 and handles up to 10,000 parcels a day at its local site.

Peter Fuller, CEO of UK Mail, said it was a ‘delight’ to welcome Mr Hollingbery.

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘I am pleased to see first-hand the services UK Mail provides and the investment in local jobs they provide, particularly the recruitment from the government’s work placement scheme for those on Jobseekers’ Allowance.’