M&S worker Claire thrilled to see her suggestion of braille gift cards come to life

A M&S store worker in Waterlooville is thrilled to see her suggestion of braille gift cards come to fruition.
By Simon Carter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST- 3 min read
The M&S gift card has been developed in consultation with the Royal National Institute of Blind PeopleThe M&S gift card has been developed in consultation with the Royal National Institute of Blind People
The M&S gift card has been developed in consultation with the Royal National Institute of Blind People

Claire Grays was one of five M&S colleagues who submitted the idea as part of the retailer’s CEO suggestion scheme Straight to Stuart, which launched in May last year.

The scheme encourages colleagues to share ideas and views with the CEO of M&S, Stuart Machin, directly via Microsoft Teams.

This week, M&S launched a first of its kind ‘Happy Birthday’ braille gift card, developed in consultation with the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

During her time at M&S, Claire has gained valuable insight into what customers want from the retailer.

She was inspired to submit her idea by her own mother’s experience, after she lost her sight due to health issues.

It’s due to this personal insight that Claire recognises how impactful these cards are to those who are visually impaired.Claire said: “I am so thrilled to see the braille cards being rolled out nationwide – it’s such an achievement.

"I was inspired to submit my idea as my mother was registered blind and I understand how important braille cards would be to those who are visually impaired.

"I’d like to say a big thankyou to the Straight to Stuart scheme for picking up my suggestion. It really does make colleagues feel valued and that our thoughts and ideas matter.”

The braille gift card features an embossed outer sleeve to communicate the ‘Happy Birthday’ message and an embossed gift card enclosed within the sleeve which can be used online or in over 700 M&S stores.

Joining the gift card is a range of three braille greeting cards – covering different celebrations.

RNIB estimates more than two million people in the UK are living with sight loss, of which 340,000 people are registered blind or partially sighted. Every six minutes in the UK someone loses their sight.

Kathryn Turner, Product Development Director at M&S, said: “It has been fantastic to have input from RNIB to bring our new braille designs to life.

"At M&S, we’re committed to being a great place to shop for everyone. A massive part of that is offering inclusive products that truly represent the diverse communities we serve day in day out.

“Our customers are always at the heart of every product we design and we hope our first-of-its-kind braille gift card and range of greeting cards will make it that bit easier for customers to show their love and appreciation for friends and family members with sight loss.”

Ali Long, from the RNIB, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with M&S on their range of braille cards. The rollout of their braille range will make such a difference to their customers who are blind or partially sighted.

"This is a really positive step in making shopping and the giving of cards an inclusive experience for people living with sight loss.”

In 2019, M&S became the first UK retailer to introduce the sunflower lanyard scheme for customers with hidden disabilities, as a means of indicating they may need some extra support.

The retail is also marking five years since the launch of its specially made Easy Dressing range of adaptive clothing for children, which has grown to include over 50 products.

