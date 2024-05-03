Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The coveted awards for small independent lifestyle businesses are voted for by members of the public from a shortlist is drawn up from public nominations with the Tenth Hole cafe, Southsea Spirit and the Queens Hotel among the winners.

Here are all the full list winners from this year's Muddy Awards for Hampshire and Isle of Wight:

Best Arts, Culture and Theatre venue: Sage and Salt Studio: Sage and Salt Studio in Petersfield is more than just a shop; ‘it's a vibrant community where imagination knows no bounds’. The studio offers a range of classes and workshops that cater to various interests and skill levels. From painting to pottery, woodworking to watercolours, and everything in between. Their diverse selection of classes promises to inspire and ignite your creative passions. It said: “We're proud to showcase an extensive collection of one-of-a-kind products created by local artists. These items are not mass-produced, ensuring that each piece carries a unique story and character. We are so overwhelmed and grateful to have won, we've only been open five months!”.

Best Bar: Southsea Spirit: Southsea Spirit is a community-focused bar located in the heart of Southsea. It prides itself on its vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted cocktails and a welcoming space for all.

The bar celebrates the spirit of Southsea and brings people together through shared experiences. Southsea Spirit is a family run business with Harriet Scutt and her sister Charlotte Osgood helping drive it forward and share their passion with the community. Harriet, the owner of Southsea Spirit said: “We are overjoyed and incredibly grateful to have been named Best Bar in Hampshire."

“This award is a reflection of the passion and hard work of our amazing team, as well as the tremendous support from our wonderful customers and community. Thank you all for believing in Southsea Spirit." The pub can be found on Albert Road, Southsea serving their own Southsea Spirits Tropical Gin. They are open; Wednesdays to Fridays 12pm to 10pm, Saturdays 2pm to 10pm and Sundays 12pm to 6pm.

Best Beauty Salon or Clinic: Potters Beauty Barn: Potters Beauty Barn in Romsey is “A beauty salon designed with your relaxation in mind”. They offer a wide range of treatments including massage, waxing, nail treatments, tanning, beauty and much more all inside the private salon. Gemma Hill, owner and beauty therapist, said, “Beauty therapy is a lot more than just the treatments for me. It's about making sure every client leaves feeling relaxed, cared for and better about themselves.”

Best Boutique Stay: Stanwell House Hotel: Stanwell House in Lymington is a boutique hotel within a Georgian property, which offers both comfort and luxury in a relaxed, elegant and welcoming atmosphere. “Were thrilled to have won, really pleased and we worked very hard.” Following an extensive refurbishment in 2022, Stanwell House is now one of the most luxurious boutique hotels in the New Forest. “It was entirely a whole new team and new hotel, the refurbishment made a huge difference.” The house offers everything from cozy rooms and stunning views of the New Forest to large, light restaurants with food for all appetites and private event rooms for the best birthday ever. “Awards are awards and always a really nice way to solidify the hard work everyone puts in”

Best Cafe: The Tenth Hole, Southsea: The Tenth Hole is a buzzing tearoom on Southsea Seafront, offering a splendid view while you enjoy your breakfast, lunch or cake. The luxurious cafe is also adjoined to a 9 hole golf course to enjoy after (or before) your cake. The course is open seven days a week, 8am to 4pm and costs £5 per adult or £4.50 for concessions. The tearoom itself is open every day from 8am to 5pm ready to serve you a filling breakfast or please your sweet tooth. You can even order a whole cake to enjoy, so why not head down to the seafront. “It's absolutely amazing, the team works really hard and we're very proud and grateful and It’s something that is very close to our hearts.”

Best Casual Dining: Croxton's Kitchen and Tap House: This independent kitchen and tap room, located in Old Portsmouth, Southsea, promises a delicious meal, with award winning food inspired by world travels (including their Sunday Lunch which was awarded best in the region by Unilever Food Solution). Croxton's is also home to a special lager, brewed locally, called Croxton's Shant. Plus, too tired to leave the house? Croxtons will deliver to you with UberEats!

Best Children's Business: Bambino Baby: “We’re more than just a baby shop,” this babywear specialist in Petersfield only opened in 2020, and run by specialist Roamy Hunt. The boutique offers everything a new mother may need - including baby groups, one to one sessions and a try before you buy scheme. Bambino Baby has also previously won the LUXlife magazine's Parent and Baby Awards 2023 - Best Baby Carrier & Accessory Retailer and in the same year won her third Muddy Award, making this her fourth Muddy award for Best Children's Business! “I am absolutely delighted, I’ve won every year since I've opened….everyone’s so kind and it's a nice recognition”

Best Destination Pub: The Mutton: This restaurant in Hazeley Heath near Hook, overlooking Hazeley Farm, promises a fantastic experience with a menu that balances classic pub favorites and creative seasonal dishes. The Mutton also offers a variety of secluded areas available inside the pub for celebrations and family gatherings away from prying eyes. Also opening this month is the Shepherd’s Huts which will provide a special private dining environment in the garden.

Best Event Venue: The Mansion at Coldeast: This Victorian mansion, nestled in nine acres of landscaped grounds and woodlands offers everything from premium casual dining in their spacious restaurant rooms, overnight stays in stylish, refurbished, Victorian apartments and rooms for special events including weddings, private parties and business meetings. The Mansion also offers private dining pods that overlook the stunning pond, in which you can enjoy a high class meal prepared by Becketts. They said winning was “pretty amazing” and their “first ever award.” “the buzz is insane”. They hope to “make Hampshire the best of the best”.

Best Family Attraction: Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary: This charity promises any donkey a loving forever home in Wroxall valley. Relying purely on donations, adoptions and fundraising from the public, this wholesome rescue and welfare center allows families to discover the love a donkey can give. “We can't thank our supporters enough, we're thrilled.” “It's nice for the hard work to pay off.” The centre offers free entry but does ask for either donations or for you to adopt a donkey. The sanctuary is home to over 100 donkeys, mules and Shetland ponies for you to meet and love. The sanctuary is also home to Grazers Cafe, offering plenty of homemade food from a converted barn that overlooks the paddocks. The sanctuary is open every day of the week from 10am to 4.30pm.Best Farm Shop or Deli: The Larder: The Larder in Liss works hard to provide people with local produce, ensuring to use only local suppliers. Having only opened in 2022, this small business has settled into the area and provides the area with quality, affordable and locally sourced food that tastes just as good as it is for the area. They were also previously voted as ‘Neighbourhood Faves’ in Liss and Greatham by Nextdoor in 2023.

Best Fitness Instructor: Jenna Harris (Choreofit): ‘Dance isn't just a hobby it's a way of life’. Jenna Harris launched Choreofit in 2015 following the birth of her first child, the now mum of two is still powering through with regular classes for everyone, including classes involving dancing, glow sticks and light up tambourine! There are many regular classes to choose from, such as ‘Clubbercise’, ‘Soulsa’ and ‘Yogascape’. She said “I am absolutely thrilled to bits… thank you so much to everyone.”

Best Florist: Willow and Ivy Florist: This independent florist in Hedge End, is run by Ella and Tasha who work to provide a welcoming and friendly environment. They cover all aspects of floristry including weddings, functions, tributes ,gift work, and workshops. Ella opened the florist in 2020, and was joined in February this year by Tasha. “We’re Absolutely over the moon.”

Best Hair Salon: Misho Hair Studio: Misho Hair Studio is a lush studio located in Stockbridge. They aim to give customers the best hair salon experience in Hampshire. Customers can take a free consultation to best decide on what they need or want and are offered a relaxing drink with a view of the tranquil Vine Yard. Misho previously worked in one of Bulgaria's top salons before moving to the UK and becoming principal stylist at the Bodybarn. He soon put his 20 plus years of experience into his own salon. Misho Dimitrov, director of Misho Hair Studio said: “This is a fantastic recognition of our team's commitment to creativity and excellent customer service. It’s our guests' continued support that drives us to provide the best experience.”

Best Hotel: Queens Hotel: This stunning hotel overlooks Southsea seafront, granting stunning views of the Isle of Wight and is sure to provide a luxurious stay. The Grade II listed Edwardian building has a large variety of rooms, from large double sea view rooms to family and single rooms, there's somewhere for everyone - all with en suits, TV and free wifi so you feel at home. The hotel is only a short distance from the D-Day museum and Gunwharf Quays, but there is plenty of public transport right outside to get anywhere on the island. Or climb aboard the hovercraft and visit the Isle of Wight. The Hotel is also home to Restaurant 1865 which offers a casual dining experience with an emphasis on using the best local produce to make delicious food. With Everything from breakfast and afternoon tea to a delicious La Carte Menu and Sunday Menu. The restaurant is open for anyone, guests of the hotel or not.

Best Lifestyle Store: Bayliss and Booth: Bayliss and Booth, located in Ryde, is a leading lifestyle and interiors destination, providing everything from furniture and homeware to kitchenware and home decorating. They focus on a high level of style, quality and value, offering a large range of contemporary items for your everyday living to make your home both elegant and easy. “We are absolutely over the moon and It's lovely that the people have voted for us.”

Best Local Food/Drink producer: Gorilla Spirits: ‘Saving Gorillas One Drink at a Time’. Gorilla Spirits is a distillery based in Basingstoke that provides award winning small-batch spirits. The distillery ensures that a pound from every bottle goes to The Gorilla Organisation. Founder Andy Daniels' vision was to create a truly ethical business while still providing exceptional spirits and liqueurs. Even though the numbers of Mountain Gorillas are on the up they remain an endangered species and still face the serious threat of extinction so The Gorilla Organization works with communities at the forefront of gorilla conservation with innovative and award-winning projects in Rwanda, Uganda and DR Congo.

Best Restaurant: AO by Daniel Rogan: ‘Rustic. Refined. Independent’. This exclusive restaurant in Southampton offers exquisite tasting menus - a 10-course tasting menu (with a choice to add a wine pairing) and a lunchtime five-course tasting menu available Friday and Saturday. The restaurant focuses on showcasing the very best Hampshire has to offer and celebrating locally sourced ingredients.

Best Wine and Beer Specialist: The Solent Cellar: This specialist, independent wine merchant supplies a wide variety of handpicked wines, beers and spirits to the Lymington and the New Forest area. They aim to create a relaxed and informal environment to browse, taste and shop. ‘We stock wines from all over the world and take great care in hand selecting each one. We specialise in sourcing wines from small, quality driven producers who share our passion for interesting and individual wines’. “We’re absolutely delighted, it's the first time we've entered and we're honored to have won.”

Best Women's Fashion and Accessories: No 1 George Street: This independent boutique, based in basingstoke, focuses on beautiful and quirky collections of fashion, accessories and homeware. The independent high street treasure has something for everyone, with handpicked items from France, Italy and Spain, whether it's a stylish pair of jeans or a trendy top, for yourself or a friend - step through the door and find your next outfit! “Really really pleased and over the moon” “nice credit to have” “We've never won an award before!”