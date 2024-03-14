Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular venue has been part of the city's amazing food and drink community since it opened in 2018 - and it is now up for a Muddy Stilettos Award in the casual dining category. Formally the Southsea Post Office, Croxton's has gone from strength to strength and it is known for its fabulous menu and events. From drunken jerk prawns to Asian broccoli and halloumi fries, there is an entire section of the menu dedicated to tapas which has gone down a treat with customers.

Croxton's Kitchen and Tap House has been nominated for a Muddy Stiletto Award 2024 for the casual dining category. Picture credit: Sophie Lewis

The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 aim to shine a light on independent businesses and there are a number of categories including 'best cafe', 'best bar', 'best boutique stay', 'best destination pub' and much more and customers are in charge of nominating their favourite venues. Nominations will be open between February 20 until March 14 and there will be two finals - one for regional awards and one for nationals.

Brad Morley, an owner of Croxton's Kitchen and Tap House, said: "We've been nominated for the casual dining award for the Muddy Stilettos - I know a few other restaurants have been nominated so it's good.

"We're all super chuffed - when we got nominated for it, all of the staff were happy.

"We've won two Southsea Folk Awards, we won best newcomer back in 2019 and we won best casual dining for the Southsea Folk Awards and then we won best roast on the South Coast and that was a Unilever award which is pretty big."